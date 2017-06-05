Coast Guard Promotes Safe Boating

Coast Guard Promotes Safe Boating

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

"It's finally warm, finally get out on the boat, spend some time with family," said Matthew Wyngaard of De Pere. But before you back the boat trailer into the water, and motor out, The U.S. Coast Guard tells WLUK it's important to also keep safety in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May 9 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC