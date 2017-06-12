Coast Guard Auxiliary to offer beginner boating class June 25

New London - The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an 8-hour-long, beginner boating class at Global Health & Safety, 357 Bank Street, on June 25. The one-day class will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Registration deadline is June 19, and pre-registration is required.

