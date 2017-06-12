Clarksville Police Department reminds boaters - Don't let boating ...
As the July 4th holiday approaches, law enforcement will be focusing on keeping boaters safe by cracking down on boating under the influence. The Clarksville Police Department will be conducting heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.
