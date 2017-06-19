Card Requirements Coming
Boating season is in high gear, so we thought this would be a good time to remind California boaters that by this time next year, boat operators 20 years old and younger will need to be in possession of a California Boater Card, signifying they've passed a boating safety course. The requirement goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018, and affects young boaters first.
