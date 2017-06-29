BWI Patrols Ramp Up for Holiday Weekend; Deadliest Boating Year in More Than a Decade
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, partnering with county sheriff's offices, will launch "Operation Dry Water" to enhance BWI enforcement over the weekend. Lt. Adam Block, a DNR conservation officer, said it is time to crackdown on boaters who drink and drive, especially on Lake Minnetonka.
