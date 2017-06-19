Breast cancer survivor team races dra...

Breast cancer survivor team races dragon boats to support...

Read more: The Plain Dealer

Individuals and teams are encouraged to participate in the Dragon Dream Team's 5th annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival at Portage Lakes State Park on July 8. The event helps raise funds for the "Boatloads of Hope" outreach program supporting newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Individuals and teams are encouraged to participate in the Dragon Dream Team's 5th annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival at Portage Lakes State Park on July 8. The event helps raise funds for the "Boatloads of Hope" outreach program supporting newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

