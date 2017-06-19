Body of hunter missing since April recovered near Fort Chipewyan
Andrew Ladouceur's body was recovered around eight kilometres down river from where the group's boat was found on April 25. The body of one of four hunters who went missing while boating on northern Alberta's Rocher River in April was found Saturday, the man's family confirmed. Andrew Ladouceur's body was recovered in an area of the river called Little Rapids, his uncle, Raymond Ladouceur said Sunday.
