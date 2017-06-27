BoatUS Says More Boaters on the Water for July Fourth Holiday
The nation's largest advocacy, services and safety group for recreational boaters, Boat Owners Association of The United States , says July Fourth is shaping up to be the busiest time of the year on the water for the nation's recreational boaters, with boating traffic potentially surpassing last year's levels. This also means boaters will face additional safety concerns with waterway congestion and nighttime operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Adirondack Base Camp.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC