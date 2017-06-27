BoatUS Says More Boaters on the Water...

BoatUS Says More Boaters on the Water for July Fourth Holiday

The nation's largest advocacy, services and safety group for recreational boaters, Boat Owners Association of The United States , says July Fourth is shaping up to be the busiest time of the year on the water for the nation's recreational boaters, with boating traffic potentially surpassing last year's levels. This also means boaters will face additional safety concerns with waterway congestion and nighttime operation.

