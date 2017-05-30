Boats built by local youth launched at Community Boating Center
For local students, lessons learned in the classroom and applied to a real-world project stood between them and the chilly waters of New Bedford Harbor recently. The Community Boating Center of New Bedford launched three 12-foot Bevin's Skiffs, off the dock at 1641 Padanaram Avenue, in New Bedford on Saturday, May 20, followed by a fourth a few days later. Beautiful weather and a crowd of about 50 well-wishers showed up to each launching party to wish “good fortune and fair winds” to all the builders, who quickly became boaters.
