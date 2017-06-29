Boating Visits to Assawoman Islands Hurting Nesting Bird Populations
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said the nesting season of birds living on the islands that dot the Assawoman Bay and surrounding bodies of water is being interrupted by boaters. The islands are home to several species of endangered birds in the middle of their nesting season.
Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
