Boating tragedy claims the life of community stalwart

Owen Visick, who lived in the High Street, Pevensey, with his wife Gill and had recently celebrated his 80th birthday, had been reported missing on Tuesday lunchtime by his family after his empty boat was found floating in reeds on a stretch of the River Rother near Rye. A family spokesperson said Mr Visick, who started Visick Cars, was a wonderful man who loved boating and spending time with family and friends.

