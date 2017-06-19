Boating tragedy claims the life of community stalwart
Owen Visick, who lived in the High Street, Pevensey, with his wife Gill and had recently celebrated his 80th birthday, had been reported missing on Tuesday lunchtime by his family after his empty boat was found floating in reeds on a stretch of the River Rother near Rye. A family spokesperson said Mr Visick, who started Visick Cars, was a wonderful man who loved boating and spending time with family and friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sussex Express.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC