Boating, skiing, camping, hiking, yurts a " new reservoir could be your new playground
Kansas' newest reservoir, with campgrounds and trails, is worth the drive. HorseThief Reservoir, owned by four western Kansas counties, is the state's newest public reservoir and is designed for all water sports, camping and hiking.
