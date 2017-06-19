Boating Sales Post Strongest Month fo...

Boating Sales Post Strongest Month for '17 in May

The recreational boat industry had its strongest month this year in May as sales rose in all but two categories and some segments posted double-digit gains. Sales climbed 8.5 percent, or 1,159 boats, to 14,740 in the main powerboat segments and 8 percent, or 1,699, to 22,926 industrywide from the same month last year in 23 states that represent about 56 percent of the U.S. boat market, Statistical Surveys reported today.

