Boating safety tips for summer Updated at

With Memorial Day behind us and schools letting out soon, it's safe to say it's starting to feel like summer's just around the corner. This means people will begin to go out on their boats more frequently, and potential for accidents will increase. In 2016, Lake Norman alone saw 16 total boating-related accidents, two of which resulted in fatalities according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

