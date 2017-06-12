Boating safety courses set at North Platte, Ogallala
There will be two online study boating safety courses in North Platte and one in Ogallala for those needing to complete the course before the July 4 holiday weekend. The Nebraska Boating Safety course is required of all power boat operators born after Dec. 31, 1985, which includes operators of personal watercraft and all other motorboats.
