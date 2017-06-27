Boating safety campaigns bring heightened enforcement on NC waters
North Carolina's highways aren't the only places where authorities will be trying to keep people safe during the Fourth of July weekend. Members of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and its partners will continue the On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive campaign and participate in the Operation Dry Water campaign the next two weekends.
