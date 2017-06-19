Boating incident results in water fat...

Boating incident results in water fatality

A man who was pulled from the waters by emergency crews has died from his injuries, according to Game Wardens with Texas Parks & Wildlife. The incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:45 pm after people called 911, stating people were struggling in the water.

