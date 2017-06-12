Boating fatalities up in 2016, Coast Guard says
More Americans died in boating accidents in 2016 than at anytime in the last five years, the U.S. Coast Guard announced late last month. Boating fatalities increased from 626 in 2015 to 701 in 2016, a 12-percent increase.
