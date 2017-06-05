Boating Dealer Confidence Remains Hig...

Boating Dealer Confidence Remains High in May

Read more: RV Business

Boat dealers reported solid demand in May, with 63% saying they saw growth in new-boat sales, according to the monthly survey conducted by the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas and Baird Equity Research. Many retailers cited weather as a significant headwind in May, which accounts for about 16 percent of annual new-boat sales, the report said.

Chicago, IL

