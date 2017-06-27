Boating accident on Lake Mendocino leaves Ukiah man dead

A boating accident on Lake Mendocino Saturday led to the death of one man and the injuries of four others, according to deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office . On Saturday June 24 at around 10:30 p.m. deputies with the MCSO said they were informed by CAL FIRE Dispatch of a reported boating collision on the lake, possibly involving a deceased person and several others injured.

