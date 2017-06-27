Boating accident on Lake Mendocino le...

Boating accident on Lake Mendocino leaves Ukiah man dead

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

A boating accident on Lake Mendocino Saturday led to the death of one man and the injuries of four others, according to deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office . On Saturday June 24 at around 10:30 p.m. deputies with the MCSO said they were informed by CAL FIRE Dispatch of a reported boating collision on the lake, possibly involving a deceased person and several others injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC