Boaters: Watch for manatees this summer, get free decal, signs
Manatees swim in the warm waters of the Manatee Lagoon, an FPL Eco Discover Center in West Palm Beach, January 31, 2017, after temperatures dropped overnight. As Florida's boating community gears up for the July 4th holiday weekend, Save the Manatee Club urges resident and visitors to keep manatees in mind, and is offering a free boating safety packet.
