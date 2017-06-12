Boaters reminded to light up when nig...

Boaters reminded to light up when night falls

The results from the long weekend's statewide boating safety operation are in and while the majority of boaters were found to be operating safely, there was an overrepresentation of incorrect use of night lights. Roads and Maritime Services executive director Maritime Angus Mitchell said in total, despite a long weekend which was marked by poor weather conditions across much of NSW, 1696 safety checks were carried out.

