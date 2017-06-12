Bass boat driver found responsible fo...

Bass boat driver found responsible for two-death Lake Murray crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: North Carolina Sportsman

The SCDNR's investigation into the April 21 Lake Murray boating accident that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Danny Phillips and 28-year-old Shawn Lanier has been concluded. The agency found that Phillips was responsible for the crash, as his 16-foot Stratos bass boat collided with a 32-foot Intrepid driven by Bruce Dyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Carolina Sportsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC