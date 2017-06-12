Australian man missing off Port Mores...

Australian man missing off Port Moresby coast after boat accident

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

An Australian man is one of three men missing after a boating accident near the Papua New Guinea capital Port Moresby. They were on a fishing trip on Saturday when their boat capsized in rough seas about 25 kilometres from the city.

Chicago, IL

