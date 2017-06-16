Ask a Doc: How to stay healthy and safe this summer
Ask a Doc: How to stay healthy and safe this summer Arizona summer days can be fun but come with some pitfalls for which you should be prepared Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sAoTco Swimming, boating, hiking and picnicking are fun ways to spend Arizona summer days but people should use caution to prevent injuries and tragedies. Stock your home and car with basic first-aid items as well as specific ones that may be needed on outings and day trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC