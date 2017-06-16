Ask a Doc: How to stay healthy and safe this summer Arizona summer days can be fun but come with some pitfalls for which you should be prepared Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sAoTco Swimming, boating, hiking and picnicking are fun ways to spend Arizona summer days but people should use caution to prevent injuries and tragedies. Stock your home and car with basic first-aid items as well as specific ones that may be needed on outings and day trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.