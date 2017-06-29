Applications accepted for boat sewage disposal facilities on
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is accepting applications for the 2018 boating season for boat sewage disposal facilities on Long Island Sound and Candlewood Lake. Grant proposals can come from owners and operators of public or private marine facilities.
