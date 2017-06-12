Abbott signs bill ending inspections ...

Abbott signs bill ending inspections for most trailers

9 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Attendees at the Houston Summer Boat Show look over the latest available boats, cruisers, runabouts, pontoons, kayaks, wakeboard boats, fishing gear, accessories, boating electronics, patio furniture, clothing, jewelry and more on June 22, 2016. less Attendees at the Houston Summer Boat Show look over the latest available boats, cruisers, runabouts, pontoons, kayaks, wakeboard boats, fishing gear, accessories, boating electronics, patio furniture, clothing, ... more Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed SB 1001, sponsored by State Sen. Larry Taylor , R-Friendswood, which increases the maximum gross weight for required trailer inspections to 7,500 pounds, from 4,500 pounds.

