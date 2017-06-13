2 men, 2 cats rescued from the rough waters of Cook Inlet
The Anchorage Fire Department rescued two men - and two cats - from the frigid waters of Cook Inlet on Sunday after rough waves halted an attempt to reach Fire Island. An emergency call came in shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
