Yacht club holds open house

The Humboldt Yacht Club will host its annual open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its clubhouse, located at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. The event will feature a barbecue, a chance to watch El Toro races, demonstrations by the Coast Guard and Sea Scouts and a marine swap meet.

