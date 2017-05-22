Where is the best family fishing and boating in Pennsylvania?

A trio of Pennsylvania hotspots appears on the just-released 2017 Best Family-Friendly Places to Fish and Boat from the national Take Me Fishing program of the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. Rather than compiling the list from a public survey/vote, as has been done in the past, this year the program asked celebrities, fishing pros, and federal and state representatives to curate the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.