Wednesday weather wrap: 50 homes destroyed or with major damage
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR - Floodwaters continue to rise in some areas as more unwanted rain and storms push through. In Randolph County, about 50 homes are destroyed or have "major damage," according to county and city officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC