Weather is Fine, Water is Warm a " No Need to Makea
As temperatures start to climb marine enthusiasts look forward to a long and enjoyable season on area waterways. With the May long weekend approaching, boaters are urged to consider that increased congestion on the water can mean increased risk if boaters don't exercise courtesy and observe restricted speed zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manitoulin Expositor.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC