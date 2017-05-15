Water Patrol Offering Free Boat Inspections
Every year, the week before Memorial Day is National Safe Boating Week. As part of that, Captain Bob May says the Water Patrol will be conducting complimentary boat inspections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC