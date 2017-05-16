Victim Identified in Delaware River B...

Victim Identified in Delaware River Boating Accident

Authorities say 40-year-old Frank Montana IV of Penns Grove and another man were setting crab pots when their 12-foot boat capsized in rough waters off Penns Grove on Sunday. The men were not wearing life jackets.

