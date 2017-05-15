Victim identified in Delaware River boating accident
Authorities say 40-year-old Frank Montana IV of Penns Grove and another man were setting crab pots when their 12-foot boat capsized in rough waters off Penns Grove on Sunday. The men were not wearing life jackets.
