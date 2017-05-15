University of Miami student dies in E...

University of Miami student dies in Everglades boat crash

Read more: Daily Mail

Musical theater student Elizabeth 'Ellie' Goldenberg, 22, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in fine arts from the University of Miami on Friday A University of Miami musical theater student died in an airboat crash, just one day after graduating at the top of her class. Elizabeth 'Ellie' Goldenberg, 22, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in fine arts on Friday.

