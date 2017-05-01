This class can help your teens get home safely from a day of boating
The cool ocean breeze hitting your face from a boat deck can bring relief from the sweltering summer, but you want to make sure you know what to do if thing go wrong on the water. The Palm Beach Power Squadron's safe boating course is this weekend, May 6 and 7, at 1125 Old Dixie Highway, half-mile south of Northlake Boulevard.
