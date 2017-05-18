The most important safety tips for boating

Rachel Johnson, of The National Safe Boating Council, says their best tip is the need for everyone in a boat to wear a life jacket. Sgt. Chris Jones, of the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, says even if a boat operator is sober, "if those passengers on that vessel are intoxicated, they might not be able to save themselves in a tragic incident."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.