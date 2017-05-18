The most important safety tips for bo...

The most important safety tips for boating

Rachel Johnson, of The National Safe Boating Council, says their best tip is the need for everyone in a boat to wear a life jacket. Sgt. Chris Jones, of the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, says even if a boat operator is sober, "if those passengers on that vessel are intoxicated, they might not be able to save themselves in a tragic incident."

