Testimony wraps up in NY man's trial for fatal boat crash

17 hrs ago

Closings statements are set in the trial of an upstate New York man charged in a boating crash last year that claimed the life of an 8-year-old California girl. Prosecutors and the defense attorneys for 25-year-old Alexander West wrapped up their cases Wednesday in Warren County Court in Queensbury and will make their summations Thursday.

