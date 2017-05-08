Teaching water safety

Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, a professor of thermophysiology at the University of Manitoba, is shown here rescuing Marcel Simard, one of the volunteers of the Canadian Safe Boating Council and the Canadian Coast Guard, during a demonstration around the danger of cold water immersion and the importance of thermal protection next to the Bedford Institute of Oceanography on Wednesday, April 26. Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, a.k.a. Professor Popsicle, was in the Halifax Harbour recently showing viewers how quickly someone can succumb to cold water temperatures. And it's far quicker than one would think.

