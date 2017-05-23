Student Rafters Rescued from River
City Fire Department officials say the students, none of whom was wearing a personal flotation device, launched rafts from Confluence Park at around 3:30 p.m. May 19. The boats got hung up on a pipe that goes across the river east of the University Plaza off the Vestal Parkway. Boating on the river is not illegal but officials caution the rivers are dangerous, especially since they are running high.
