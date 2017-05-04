Stonehill student dies in Denmark boating crash
Linsey Malia, 21, who was set to graduate next year, was among two American students killed Saturday when a high-speed jet ski struck the their boat on Copenhagen Harbor, according to DIS, the nonprofit that organizes the study abroad program. Stonehill students held a campus vigil yesterday for Malia, who was one of four students who played the school's "Ace the Skyhawk" mascot at various athletic events.
