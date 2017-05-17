Stay Sober, Wear Life Jackets While Boating in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, IL Illinois Conservation Police officers are reminding boaters that safety on the water in Illinois starts with boat operators staying sober and all boaters wearing life jackets. Illinois' busiest boating season is about to begin, and waterway safety reminders are part of the observance of National Safe Boating Week, May 20-26.
