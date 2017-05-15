State Parks, WDFW, Partners Will Conduct Summer BUI Emphasis Patrols

May 15, 2017 - State and local law enforcement agencies will join forces to conduct boating under the influence emphasis patrols on waterways across Washington, from Memorial Day weekend through Aug. 19. The Washington State Parks Boating Program and Washington Department Fish and Wildlife Police and city and county marine patrol units around the state are working together to remind boaters of the risks of boating while impaired by drugs or alcohol. In Washington State, it is illegal to use any substance that impairs a person's ability to operate a boat.

