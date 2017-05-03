Seapilot Announces Navigation App Pre...

Seapilot Announces Navigation App Premium Subscription Service

Danderyd, Sweden Seapilot, a leading manufacturer Automatic Identification System solutions, GPS compasses and app navigation, announced today the release of the Seapilot Navigation app Premium Subscription Service available for iOS and Android mobile devices. "Today, over 30% of electronic navigation is done on smartphones and tablets and the percentage is growing rapidly," said Anders Bergstrm, executive chairman of True Heading AB, parent company of Seapilot.

