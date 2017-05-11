Safe Boating Day Next Week In St. Joseph
If you drive by the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph next weekend and see a bunch of police vehicles and boats, feel free to stop by and check them out. Saturday, May 20 will bring the Coast Guard's annual Safe Boating Day.
