Rowing club to return to lake
ROWERS will soon return to Lake Weeroona following the removal of weeds that hampered the activities of one of the city's oldest sporting clubs. Bendigo Rowing Club will reinstate its training programs at the lake after the City of Greater Bendigo addressed the issue that had been plaguing the club for several months.
