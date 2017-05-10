Renewable Fuels Assn Launches Ethanol And Boating Campaign
RENEWABLE FUELS ASSN LAUNCHES ETHANOL AND BOATING CAMPAIGN May 11, 2017 Source: Renewable Fuels Association news release With summer just around the corner, the Renewable Fuels Association has launched an advertising campaign to explain the fact regarding ethanol usage in marine engines. The campaign kicked off with a two-page ad in the latest issue of Marina Dock Age, which is delivered to nearly every marina in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|Tue
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC