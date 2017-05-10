Renewable Fuels Assn Launches Ethanol...

Renewable Fuels Assn Launches Ethanol And Boating Campaign

Read more: Agri Marketing

RENEWABLE FUELS ASSN LAUNCHES ETHANOL AND BOATING CAMPAIGN May 11, 2017 Source: Renewable Fuels Association news release With summer just around the corner, the Renewable Fuels Association has launched an advertising campaign to explain the fact regarding ethanol usage in marine engines. The campaign kicked off with a two-page ad in the latest issue of Marina Dock Age, which is delivered to nearly every marina in the United States.

