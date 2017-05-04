Recreational Fishing and Boating Groups Send Message: Now is Time to Fix Broken Ethanol Policy

In a letter sent to the Trump administration and Congress, a coalition of recreational boating and sportfishing interests urged action to fix America's broken ethanol policy. The American Sportfishing Association , Boat Owners Association of The United States , National Marine Manufacturers Association and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas on behalf of the nation's 12 million recreational boat owners, 46 million recreational anglers and 35,000 recreational boating businesses expressed concern with the Renewable Fuel Standard .

