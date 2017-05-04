Recreational Fishing and Boating Grou...

Recreational Fishing and Boating Groups Send Message: Now is Time to Fix Broken Ethanol Policy

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: FishingWorld

In a letter sent to the Trump administration and Congress, a coalition of recreational boating and sportfishing interests urged action to fix America's broken ethanol policy. The American Sportfishing Association , Boat Owners Association of The United States , National Marine Manufacturers Association and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas on behalf of the nation's 12 million recreational boat owners, 46 million recreational anglers and 35,000 recreational boating businesses expressed concern with the Renewable Fuel Standard .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC