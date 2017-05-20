Quagga mussels pose huge threat to Idaho waters
Boating season is just getting started, and the biggest ecological threat Idaho could face might be clinging to the bottom of your boat, said state representative Dell Raybould. House Joint Memorial 4, passed by Idaho legislators in late March, urges the federal government and western states to fight the spread of Zebra and Quagga mussels.
